BULLHEAD CITY — For the eighth year, Bullhead City Florist owner Chuck Roberson has connected his business’ holiday open house with raising money for cancer awareness.
The latest edition of the open house was held Friday and Saturday at the store in Riverview Mall.
While showing off many of the creations by Roberson and his staff, the event also centers around the Christmas tree, adorned with ornaments purchased by shoppers.
“We do this for the We Care Cancer Support group,” said Roberson. “We have a Christmas tree and you purchase an ornament for $5 and all of the proceeds from the ornament go to the local support group. Then after Christmas, if you would like to have the ornament you can come and pick it up.”
Roberson said that he started doing this as a way to give back to the community.
“We thought that this was a way that we could help an organization that is funded by donations,” said Roberson. “How much we raise depends on how many people purchase ornaments but they can purchase ornaments up until Christmas; this is just the kickoff for it.”
Roberson said that people usually purchase the ornament in memory of someone who has died from cancer or is currently fighting cancer. Specific colors correspond to specific forms of cancer.
“There is a little card on each ornament that you could write a little message if you would like to,” said Roberson. “Since we started this event, we start getting calls from the community asking when our open house is going to be held.”
Karen Morris, volunteer at We Care Cancer Support, said that she is grateful for the support it gets from Bullhead City Florist.
“Chuck does this every year and every year it’s over the top,” said Morris. “He’s a great supporter for We Care Cancer Support and we are extremely grateful for everything he does.”
Morris said that We Care Cancer Support helps people in various ways such as providing gasoline vouchers, limited prescription assistance and medical co-pays. The support group also is a resource center.
“The community as a whole is great because they support the Christmas tree which is nice,” said Morris.
“This is the first time that I’m here and it’s beautiful,” said Morty Cobb. “It’s great that they do this.”
“It’s great that the community has this event for We Care,” said Janice Duvall.
“This is my third year coming to this event,” said Toni Brouws.
“I’ve been coming to this event ever since it started and it’s become a Christmas tradition,” said Paula Lamoureaux.
Morris said that for anyone who is interested, We Care Cancer Support has its support meeting on the third Thursday of every month at The Cup, at 5221 Highway 95 in Fort Mohave.
