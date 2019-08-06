BULLHEAD CITY — For the fourth time this summer, a lottery ticket sold in Mohave County is paying off nicely.
The latest winning ticket is worth $100,000 and was sold at the Maverik store on the Bullhead Parkway at Desert Foothills Boulevard for the Aug. 3 Powerball drawing. The ticket matched four of the five numbers plus the Powerball number — and was doubled from $50,000 to $100,000 because the player purchased the Power Play option.
According to the Arizona Lottery, the $100,000 winner has yet to be identified. Winning numbers from Saturday’s drawing were 3, 6, 45, 66, 68 and Powerball 13. The Power Play number was 2.
The $100,000 ticket was the latest in what has been a lucky summer for area lottery players.
On June 4, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Circle K store in Old Bullhead. That winner has not been identified publicly; it’s uncertain if the winner has contacted the Arizona Lottery to begin the prize-claiming process. That player matched the five numbers but not the Mega Ball number in the multi-state game.
On June 26, a Powerball ticket sold at the Gas N Grub Dairy N Sub in Kingman turned into a $150,000 winner. That winner also has not been identified. That player matched four numbers plus the Powerball number and purchased the Power Play option with the number 3 drawn, turning a $50,000 take into a $150,000 win.
In mid-July, Magda Cruz Avitia turned a non-winning scratch-off ticket into a $114,000 payday through the Arizona Lottery’s Beat the Heat Getaway second-chance promotion.
