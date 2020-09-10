BULLHEAD CITY — Republic Services discontinued recycling throughout the City of Bullhead City effective Aug. 31. Bullhead City trash service has gone now from two days a week to one day.
Residents trash collection bills were reduced from $15.54 per month to $14.95, which is one of the lowest in the region. Residents who have questions about their new service schedule can visit www.bullheadcity.com and review the new service maps.
“We are now one week into the new Republic Services trash service schedule” City Manager Toby Cotter said. “Anyone with questions should reach out to Republic Services or City Hall. Recycling is gone for now, but will be reconsidered again in the future.”
On July 15, the Bullhead City Council approved a limited extension of the agreement with Republic Services through December of 2024. This extension will allow the parties and the community to effectively address the current situation and provide time for evaluation of developing circumstances in regards to potential future recycling. The city council did not want residents to see a massive rate hike to retain recycling. Instead, the global markets can correct while Bullhead City residents maintain low trash rates.
Republic Services has worked with the city to educate residents on the discontinuation of recycling and the new service schedules. Republic Services education campaign included direct mail postcards to every household, print advertising in the Mohave Daily News, flyers inserted into the city’s wastewater bills, press releases, social media posts and local electronic billboard messaging.
Under the new program, residents may use their blue recycling cart as a second trash cart at no additional cost. Republic Services asks that residents place their blue and/or green carts at the curb by 4 a.m. on their service day. Trash carts should be placed on the curb at least 12 inches apart for easy access. If residents would prefer to return their blue cart or they are interested in getting an extra cart for $3 per month, call Republic Services at 928-758-0000.
Residents are still able to receive six free bulk waste pickups per year for each household. Bulk waste includes items that are typically too large to be disposed of in your regular curbside trash container. To help you get rid of these large items, Republic Services offers easy bulk trash pickup so residents don’t have to haul them to a landfill. Bulk items typically include couches, lamps, rugs, mattresses, large appliances without Freon and home construction debris. Call Republic Services at 928-758-0000 to schedule their bulky item disposal.
