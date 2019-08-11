BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City man is being held in the Mohave County jail following the stabbing death of his mother early Sunday morning.
According to Bullhead City Police Department reports, Travers Wesley Proulx, 43, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 74-year-old Bette Vaughn.
Reports indicated that police were called around 4:15 a.m. Sunday to a residence in the 1100 block of Jasper Avenue. Witnesses told police that Proulx and his mother got into an argument and that at some point Proulx had stabbed her with a knife.
Police said Proulx’s brother was awakened by the sound of his mother screaming and tried to get Proulx out of the house. Proulx reportedly threatened to kill both his brother and stepfather, then fled on foot.
Bullhead City Fire Department paramedics reponded to the residence; Vaughn was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police began an intensive search for Proulx. Acting on a tip, they found him at a residence in the 1100 block of Gemstone Avenue, about two blocks from the crime scene. Proulx was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
Police, with the aid of a K-9 unit from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, found the suspected murder weapon in a neighbor’s yard on Jasper Avenue.
