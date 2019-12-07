BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly making threatening comments while standing in line at a local bank.
According to the Bullhead City Police Department, Dennis Daniel Moore, 53, was arrested in the 1800 block of Highway 95 on Wednesday afternoon after leaving the Wells Fargo bank in the 1700 block of Highway 95.
Police said Moore was in line waiting for a teller at the bank and employees reported overhearing him make comments about possibly robbing the bank and that he was considering buying a gun to return to the bank and shoot people.
He also reportedly called a teller an offensive name.
He fled the scene before police arrived but was found a short time later, a short distance from the bank.
He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and threatening and intimidating. He was booked into the Mohave County jail in Kingman.
