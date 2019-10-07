KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man wept openly Thursday when he entered a plea agreement that could send him to prison.
Cory Charles Hess, 42, conceded that he smoked marijuana and violated probation from a 2017 case for being armed when he threatened children who had thrown rocks in his neighborhood.
Hess also pleaded guilty to arson of an occupied structure for setting on fire a home in the 5600 block of South Pearl Street in Mohave Valley on March 5.
“I burnt somebody’s house down. I’m guilty of that,” Hess told the court. “I just want to go home and get this over with. I miss my family. I miss my kids.”
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Cameron Patt told Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert that Hess cut open a natural gas line at the home and that he used gasoline to soak clothes to ignite the “gas flash”.
Defense attorney Robin Puchek said that Hess suffers from bipolar disorder. Hess advised that he gets treatment in the form of a shot every two weeks.
Hess could get as little as probation or up to five years in prison when sentenced Oct. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.