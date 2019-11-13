DailyNewsstaff
BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City man was arrested early Wednesday on multiple charges stemming from his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run accident Tuesday night that left a woman fighting for her life.
Alton Ervin, 74, was arrested at a residence in the 1500 block of Jose Avenue after officers spotted a white van involved in the accident hours earlier.
Ervin was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, felony endangerment and leaving the scene of a serious injury accident. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
According to police reports, the van was involved in what was described as a minor accident near the intersection of Highway 95 and Central Avenue in southern Bullhead City around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Two occupants of the other vehicle involved in the accident got out and attempted to stop the driver of the van, believed to have been Ervin, from leaving the scene.
The van reportedly accelerated away from the crash scene and struck a woman from the other vehicle, dragging her hundreds of feet, before continuing west on Central Avenue.
Police attempted to seal off the area and began a search of neighborhoods looking for the van. Police issued a description and details of the accident via the department’s Facebook page — it also was posted on the Mohave Valley Daily News Facebook page and on the Daily News’ website — and received several tips from residents who had seen the van in specific neighborhoods.
Police scouring the area where the van had been seen found it and Ervin subsequently was identified as the driver and was arrested.
The woman was flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with serious injuries. She was said to be in critical condition Tuesday, although the hospital, under federal law, does not release condition reports on patients without authorization.
The incident remains under investigation by the Bullhead City Police Department.
