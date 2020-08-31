BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City man has been jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his grandmother’s best friend.
Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said the victim, Katherine Louise Humula, 74, was rushed to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center at 3:40 p.m. Sunday following the shooting in the 1100 block of Zircon. Humula died Sunday evening after she had been flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Fromelt said investigators learned that Chester Grant Pollard Espinoza, 24, lived at the Zircon address with his grandmother and the victim. She said Pollard Espinoza considered the victim his “aunt”.
“It was reported that Pollard Espinoza thought Humula was ‘evil,’ so he shot her in her legs/torso area,” Fromelt said. “Humula was able to get to her vehicle in an attempt to flee, however, Pollard Espinoza then shot her in the head while she was in the vehicle.”
Fromelt said the suspect’s grandmother drove the victim to a local hospital.
Pollard Espinoza, 24, was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder.
