KINGMAN — Bullhead City man faces a 5-10 year prison term following his conviction for possession of dangerous drugs for sale. A Mohave County Superior Court jury returned a guilty verdict Tuesday afternoon in the one-day trial of Christopher Cooper, 48.
Defense attorney Mike Shin told the jury Tuesday morning that his client does not deny that about 14 grams of methamphetamine were confiscated from a shed on a residential property on Feb. 5. Shin said Cooper was not involved in drug sales.
“Mr. Cooper is not denying possession. That’s not the issue. The issue is whether he sold,” Shin said. “He’s just a heavy user. He will testify to that.”
Prosecutor Jeff Pyper told the jury that the amount of drugs seized, along with $600 in cash on his person and a scale with drug residue, were indicators of Cooper’s sales involvement. Pyper further noted that Cooper had a surveillance camera hidden in a bush connected to a television, allowing him to detect and monitor people on the property.
Judge Derek Carlisle scheduled an Oct. 16 sentencing hearing for Cooper.
