BULLHEAD CITY — Creating a quality product is a challenge that not a lot of people dare to take.
Randy Castillo, a Bullhead City man, has created a company called Dunamis which is producing a flat panel speaker made from balsa wood.
Castillo said that “dunamis” is a Greek word that stands for god-like power.
He said that before he created his company, he ran with the wrong crowd when he was younger and made some bad decisions.
“My father was starting a church out here and I asked him if I could come out,” said Castillo. “I’ve been out here ever since. I started working for a window cleaning company and then took over the company. I recently sold it to pursue a career in inventing.”
Some of the Dunamis products include a 2 feet by 2 feet flat panel speaker and the other is a larger 2 feet by 4 feet panel.
“My dad sent me a YouTube video from Tech Ingredients and he was showing how to make these flat panel speakers using audio transducers,” said Castillo. “I thought it was really cool and wondered how well these work. So we ordered a few (audio transducers) and started buying a bunch of materials to test which one sounded the best. When I came up with my first prototype I turned it on and I was blown away and, at first, it was only meant for me but I thought that people might like this. So I called my dad to come to take a look and the first response from him was a big giant grin.”
Castillo said that audio transducers have been around for a while but they were used primarily by scientists and engineers to visualize the frequency of sounds.
“Everything has an effect such as the size of the speaker because the sound waves travel further, the thickness because high frequencies are very rapid, and flexibility because the more flexible it is the more bass it can be received from them,” said Castillo.
Castillo brought two of the large Dunamis flat panel speakers into the Mohave Valley Daily News office. Castillo played a variety of different songs to show the range that the flat panel speakers have. In every song, the mid-tones and high tones could be heard very clearly. The flat panel speakers can conduct bass tones but don’t have the same tone that a subwoofer gives. That is why one thing that Castillo mentioned would be good for the customer to do is to pair a subwoofer with the flat panel speakers to round out the sound.
To hear the Dunamis flat panel speakers go to https://youtu.be/Rw7Ti3kT5gc.
“I’m working with local artists and graphic designers to build out the website,” said Castillo. “If someone goes to a website like Dell or Alienware you can customize how powerful you want the computers. I want to do something similar so they can customize how many, the size and the power of the speakers,” Castillo continued. “If we don’t have a selection of designs that the customer likes, the plan is to have a list of artists that people can choose from. People can see how much their rates are per panel and that way I’m helping the artist, the artist is helping us and the customer gets exactly what they want.”
Because each panel can be customized with a particular design Castillo had the thought that people might want to change the design from time to time.
“I didn’t want the customer to be stuck with the design so I created a speaker sock,” said Castillo. “It’s a stretchy cloth that goes over the surface of the panel and it’s perfectly fitted to the shape of it. Let’s say it’s Christmas or Thanksgiving and the print on the panel speaker is Def Leppard and it just doesn’t fit with the scene — you can change that,” Castillo continued. “With it being a sock that goes over we made sure that it doesn’t impede the sound. With the testing that we’ve done, the sock gives the sound a nice warmer sound.”
At the moment the Dunamis flat panel speakers are not Bluetooth ready, however, Castillo said that there are plans to make a stand for the panel speakers that is Bluetooth enabled so that people can take them anywhere and enjoy quality sound.
Castillo said that traditional cone speakers work off of air displacement and by pumping the air it creates a sound wave which is typically at a 60 to 90 degree angle. Many times home theater systems have to be angled to the listeners but the flat panel speakers have a 160 degree sound radius.
“So the same sound that comes out from the center of the speaker comes out from the sides and the top and bottom,” said Castillo. “We’ve done a lot of testing on how the sound reacts at different distances from walls and different types of walls. Generally across the board about an inch and a half to an inch away from the wall is the sweet spot for these flat panel speakers.”
For more information, Castillo can be reached at dunamispowered@gmail.com or dunamaspowerphone@gmail.com.
