KINGMAN — His attorney and his father informed the court Monday that a Bullhead City man’s health challenges and his inability to work led Joseph McClinton to spend his time on the internet where he committed child pornography offenses.
It mattered little as a law that defense attorney Robin Puchek called “draconian” required Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert to send McClinton to prison for at least 100 years.
Homeland Security agents who detected suspicious computer activity were assisted by Bullhead City police during a Feb. 1, 2017, search of McClinton’s home in the 4300 block of La Mesa Road. Forensic analysis discovered a compilation of child porn featuring images of children as young as 1 year old engaged in myriad sexual activity.
Puchek said he encouraged McClinton to accept a plea agreement offer from the state rather than risk conviction at trial, triggering severe mandatory sentencing provisions. The jury convicted McClinton of all 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Larry McClinton told the judge his son was a very angry boy growing up before discovery and treatment of a thyroid condition changed his life for the better. He told Lambert that other health issues since then have made it impossible for the defendant to maintain employment.
“He’s bored at home, so he’s on his computer all the time,” the father said.
Speaking while seated in a wheelchair, McClinton said that he just wanted to go home to take care of his father and that his health condition has declined since his incarceration.
“These eight weeks in jail have almost killed me,” the defendant said. “I’m not built for jail.”
Lambert could have ordered up to 240 years in prison but he imposed the minimum punishment of 10 years for each count for a 100-year total.
Lambert declined McClinton’s request for a couple of days furlough to get his affairs in order.
