KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was indicted Thursday for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously injured.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Alton Richard Ervin, 74, on one count of failure to stop at a scene of an accident and three counts of aggravated assault.
Ervin will be arraigned on the charges Dec. 2. His case will be heard before Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. He is being held in custody at the Mohave County jail on a $750,000 bond.
Ervin, driving a white van, allegedly was involved in a traffic crash around 8 p.m. Nov. 12 near the intersection of Central Avenue and Highway 95 in southern Bullhead City. Two occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash tried to stop Ervin, who allegedly drove away from the scene.
The van sped away and struck a woman from the other vehicle, dragging her hundreds of feet before heading west on Central Avenue, Bullhead City police reported. Police cordoned off the area and searched the neighborhoods looking for the van.
Based on tips from social media, Ervin was arrested several hours later at a home in the 1500 block of Jose Avenue. The woman was flown to a Las Vegas hospital with serious injuries. According to Bullhead City Police, she remains hospitalized. No condition report was available.
