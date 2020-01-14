KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was indicted Thursday for allegedly trying to attack a church employee with a knife.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Jade Erin Virgin, 27, on charges of felony aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon. He is expected to be arraigned on the charges this week before Superior Court Commissioner Billy Sipe Jr.
He is being held on a $5,000 bond.
Virgin was arrested Christmas Eve near the Set Free Christian Ministry housing in the 2400 block of Decker Drive. An employee responsible for the kitchen and cafeteria went to lock up for the night when he found Virgin in the kitchen, Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said.
The victim told him it was time to go to bed and the kitchen was closing. Virgin became angry and started screaming. Virgin allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and started attacking the victim. The victim put up a wooden plank over the screen door to lock the door.
Virgin allegedly punched and stabbed through the screen door, hitting the wooden plank as the victim was holding it. Virgin fled the building after the victim said he was calling police. Virgin was arrested soon after, Fromelt said.
