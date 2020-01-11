KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was indicted Thursday in the assault and robbery of a McDonald’s employee.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Brian Karl Ising Jr., 18, on one felony count of aggravated robbery. He is expected to be arraigned on Feb. 6 before Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.
In the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, four men got out of a gray minivan and assaulted a 20-year-old McDonald’s employee outside of the Bullhead City restaurant, punching him in the face and demanding he empty his pockets, Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said.
The four suspects then went to a Circle K on Marina Boulevard and stole alcohol. Detectives received numerous tips and, with surveillance videos, identified the four suspects.
Ising was 17 at the time he was arrested Jan. 2 but turned 18 over that weekend.
A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested Monday and booked into the juvenile detention center.
Felony warrants also were issued by the county attorney’s office for the two other suspects, one who is a 17 year-old boy, and Demario Lewis, 18. Both are from Laughlin, Fromelt said.
