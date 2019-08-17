KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was indicted Thursday for the stabbing death of his elderly mother.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Travers Wesley Proulx, 43, on felony counts of first-degree murder and two counts of threatening or intimidating by domestic violence.
Proulx is expected to be arraigned on the charges Thursday at the Mohave County jail, where he is being held on a $2 million bond. His criminal case will be heard before Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert.
If convicted of the murder charge, Proulx faces life in prison with or without the possibility of parole after 25 years. He could face the death penalty, though that is unlikely after the county withdrew capital punishment last year in two other murder cases.
According to court records, Proulx stabbed his 74-year-old mother, Bette Jean Vaughn, as she sat at the kitchen table while using a computer in her Jasper Avenue home. Using a large kitchen knife, he allegedly stabbed her several times in the chest with one stab wound piercing through her chest and exiting her back.
Proulx’s brother, who witnessed the attack, woke to his mother screams. Proulx reportedly threatened his brother and Vaughn’s husband that the Aryan Brotherhood would kill them if they called the police.
Proulx fled the house and tried but failed to enter a neighboring house. He entered a home on Gemstone Avenue, where Proulx told the resident about Vaughn’s murder and reportedly laughed about it. According to court records, Proulx told the woman he killed his mother, claiming that she was a child molester.
Proulx remains charged in a 2018 case with burglary, vehicle theft, taking the identify of another and three counts of forgery. His trial in that case is tentatively set for Sept. 5 with a pre-trial hearing set for Monday.
