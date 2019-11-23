KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was indicted Thursday on eight felony charges including murder, while his accomplice remains on the run.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Benjie Junior Nunez, 34, on one count of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.
Nunez will be arraigned on the charges Dec. 2. His case will be heard before Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. Nunez is being held in custody at the Mohave County jail in Kingman on a $2.5 million bond.
Nunez and Kevin Castro Hurtado, 24, reportedly were involved in an altercation several weeks ago. Nunez arranged to meet Castro Hurtado around 2 a.m. last Sunday at a parking lot of a store in the 2500 block of Commercial Way, presumably to fight.
Castro Hurtado arrived but when Nunez had not shown up yet, Castro Hurtado, accompanied by his 20-year-old wife and two friends, left. Nunez, who was driving, and passenger Jonathan Arthur Wallace followed the victims to the area of Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive. Both suspects were armed.
Castro Hurtado was fatally shot while his wife suffered a bullet graze to her leg. She was treated and released at a Bullhead City hospital. Police are searching for Wallace, 27, who is also wanted for murder.
Nunez turned himself in to police later that morning. A third man, Brent Ryan Sekel, 23, was arrested Thursday and charged with hindering prosecution.
Anyone with information to Wallace’s whereabouts can contact Bullhead City police dispatch number at 928-763-1999. Mohave Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
