KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was indicted Thursday on 15 felony counts including vehicle theft and credit card theft.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted William Eugene Weiss on eight counts of vehicle theft, six counts of credit card theft and one count of second-degree burglary. He is expected to be arraigned on the charges Feb. 10 before Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr.
Weiss, 30, allegedly stole a 2017 Mega flatbed trailer, valued at $2,500, from a Fort Mohave residence. The trailer was recovered at a Bullhead City residence on Surf Spray Drive, Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said.
Detectives searched Weiss’ Bullhead City home Dec. 24 and discovered an Arizona license plate that was reported stolen through the sheriff’s office. The trailer that the license was attached to was not recovered. Another 2006 Forri box trailer, valued at $10,000, was recovered.
In an incident on Dec. 2, Weiss allegedly stole a 1998 Yamaha quad, valued at $1,350, and a 2006 Yamaha quad, valued at $2,925, from a Bullhead City residence on Dorado Drive. The quads were recovered Dec. 24 at Weiss’ residence, Fromelt said.
Also on Dec. 24, detectives recovered from Weiss’s home a Dell laptop computer and five credit cards that had been stolen Dec. 17 in a burglary at a neighboring residence, Fromelt added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.