KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was indicted Thursday on fraud charges for allegedly swindling a woman out of her gold wedding rings.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted David Lee Collins, 52, on charges of fraudulent schemes, theft and trafficking in stolen property. He is expected to be arraigned on the charges Thursday before Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho.
Collins is being held in custody in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond.
On Feb. 21, Bullhead City police took a report of fraud from a woman who came into the police department on Marina Boulevard.
The woman told police that Collins came to her home and offered to sell her a Hyundai Elantra. The victim said she didn’t have the money to buy a car, Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said.
Collins offered to sell her the car in exchange for her gold wedding rings, to which she agreed. Collins said he would return with the car but he later claimed the car had been towed away. Collins also pawned her rings.
The next day, Collins asked the victim to meet him at her bank to cash a check for him. The victim cashed the check for $920 and gave the money to Collins. The check was reportedly fraudulent and she lost the money, Fromelt said.
In August 2009, Collins was sentenced in Mohave County to almost 10 years in prison for stalking and failure to comply with sex offender registration for attacking two underage girls in early January and March 2008 in Bullhead City. Collins, originally from California, was living in Davis Camp at the time.
In July 2012, an Arizona appellate court overturned his sentence and a judge resentenced Collins to prison in September 2012. He was released from custody in June 2018, court records show.
