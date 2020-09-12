KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was indicted Thursday on assault charges stemming from an argument.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Jacob David Shields, 26, on three counts of aggravated assault per domestic violence and two counts of misconduct with a weapon. Shields is being held in county jail on a $120,000 bond.
Shields is expected to be arraigned on the five felony charges Monday before Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert.
Shields was arraigned Aug. 26 on drug charges in a previous criminal case. His next hearing in that case also is set for Monday before Lambert.
Around 7:45 a.m. on June 9, officers found a woman crying and screaming in the 700 block of Holly Street in Bullhead City. She reportedly told officers that Shields had kicked her several times and tried to choke her after an argument. The victim tried to flee but Shields wouldn’t let her leave, Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said.
Officers searched the home and found a methamphetamine pipe and a weapon. Shields, who is a prohibited possessor, was not located at that time, Fromelt reported.
Shields was arrested on a warrant in August.
