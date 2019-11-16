KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was indicted last week on two charges of sexual conduct.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Christopher Michael Emery, 20, on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15. He is expected to be arraigned on the charges Monday, Nov. 25 before Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.
Emery is being held in custody on a $100,000 bond.
Between Aug. 1 and Sept. 6, Emery allegedly had sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl at a Kingman residence on Berk Avenue. The second count allegedly occurred Sept. 7, also on Berk Avenue, Kingman Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper said.
Bullhead City police arrested Emery on Nov. 6 in the 200 block of Lee Avenue in Bullhead City for a felony probation violation warrant from the sheriff’s office on a previous charge, Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said.
Emery pleaded guilty in July to a count of burglary and was sentenced a month later to probation. In that case, he was arrested around 3:20 a.m. June 10 for vehicle burglary when Emery and an accomplice were confronted by a resident in the 3400 block of McCormack Boulevard in Bullhead City. The suspects were found inside a car.
Several residents chased the suspects for several blocks. They were caught going through yards, suspected of trying to burglarize other properties, Fromelt said.
