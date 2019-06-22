KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man who accosted and robbed a customer in a grocery store parking lot has entered a plea agreement resolving his criminal case short of trial.
The deal means that Steven Alexander Picard will avoid going to state prison but will spend three months in the Mohave County Adult Detention Center.
Bullhead City police said Picard, 29, confronted the customer outside Smith’s Food & Drug on Lakeside Drive on March 31.
Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said a struggle ensued during which Picard was able to forcibly remove the victim’s wallet from one of his pant pockets. The victim was not injured,
Picard fled the scene and police later posted his image from surveillance video from the store.
Fromelt said police were able to identify Picard as a suspect after citizens indicated they recognized the man featured in the distributed surveillance images. His attorney contacted police on April 5 to arrange for Picard’s surrender and the return of the wallet and its contents.
Picard pleaded guilty to theft while a robbery count is dismissed. Prosecutor Jefferson Piper said Picard is guaranteed probation and a 90-day jail term when he appears for formal sentencing before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle on July 8.
