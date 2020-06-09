KINGMAN — Mental health issues and substance abuse played a role in the case of a Bullhead City man who injured an employee who tried to stop him from stealing from a local Walmart.
That’s what defense attorney George Hibbeler and family members said during Monday’s sentencing hearing for Jessie Aranda, 20.
Aranda pleaded guilty to a robbery charge for the Jan. 31 incident while an assault count was dismissed.
Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Aranda was exiting Walmart at 3:40 a.m. with a cart full of stolen merchandise when confronted by the 64-year-old store employee.
“The suspect then pushed the woman to the ground and fled with the stolen items,” Fromelt said in a news release. “The victim was transported to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center where an X-ray revealed a fractured shoulder sustained from the assault.”
Fromelt said use of social media generated tips that helped investigators identify Aranda as the suspect.
Hibbeller and family members told Mohave County Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho that they will care for Aranda and see that he stays on his medication and out of trouble. They said he takes anti-psychotic drugs to treat his schizophrenic condition.
Camacho decided against sending Aranda to state prison. He ordered one year in the county jail followed by four years of probation.
