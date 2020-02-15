KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man pleaded guilty last week in connection with a series of storage unit break-ins.
James David Koryta, 46, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary. Five counts of third-degree burglary and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage were dismissed under the plea agreement. He is being held in county jail on a $50,000 bond.
In stating the facts of the case, Deputy Mohave County Attorney Greg McPhillips said that on Sept. 29 and 30, Koryta and codefendant Eric Bradley Covell broke into three storage units in the 3000 block of Highway 95 without permission.
Stolen from the storage units were jewelry, household items and a $1,200 airplane propeller, McPhillips said.
Under the plea agreement, Koryta will be sentenced to either probation or up to 7 1/2 years in prison. Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. will sentence Koryta on March 17.
Bullhead City police arrested Koryta and Covell after they allegedly cut and removed locks from the multiple storage units after entering a secure gate with a combination code. How they knew the combination isn’t known, Bullhead City police reported.
Covell, 27, was arraigned Jan. 21 on charges of third-degree burglary and criminal damage. He is not in custody.
