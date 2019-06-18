KINGMAN — The first of two defendants charged in a Bullhead City drug case was sentenced to the Arizona Department of Corrections on Monday.
Judge Billy Sipe ordered a six-year prison term for Ryan Newsom, 36, who entered a plea agreement in April.
Newsom pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted possession of a narcotic drug for sale. Methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges were dismissed.
Authorities said Newsom and co-defendant Desiree Castaneda, 23, lived together in a home in the 2100 block of Swan Place. An August 2018 search of that residence turned up 19 grams of heroin, five grams of meth and about 12 grams of marijuana.
Castaneda also pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a narcotic drug for sale. She faces probation or up to 3 1/2 years in prison when sentenced June 26.
