KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man will go to the Arizona Department of Corrections for his involvement in an April 1 shooting incident in the vicinity of Mead Lane and Gregg Lane.
No one was injured.
An attempted second-degree murder charge has been reduced to an aggravated assault conviction for Jonathan Hash, 21. The agreement convicts Hash of a second aggravated assault count while other charges are dismissed.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jim Ferlmann said Hash initiated a confrontation before members of the group followed as he retreated. Ferlmann said shots were fired in the direction of the individuals.
“I was trying to warn them to stay away,” Hash said, during the change of plea hearing. “I shot in the air.”
Ferlmann said Hash subsequently addressed an individual in the porch area of a home. He said more shots were fired with one round entering the interior of the home and another striking and destroying a vehicle.
The impetus of the dispute was not explained by police and the hostility also was not explained during the change of plea hearing.
Terms of the agreement require Mohave County Superior Court judge Derek Carlisle to impose a 5- to 15-year prison term at a Nov. 8 hearing.
