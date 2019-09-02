GREAT LAKES, Ill. — Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors.
At Naval Education and Training Command, instructors at advanced technical schools teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.
Fireman Tyler Garringer, a native of Bullhead City, is a student at NETC.
A fireman is responsible for propulsion systems, electrical generation gas turbines and electronic machinery and wiring onboard Navy warships.
Students attend advanced technical schools after “boot camp.” They are taught the basic technical knowledge and skills required to be successful in their new careers.
Garringer, a 2017 graduate of River Valley High School in Mohave Valley, credits his success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Bullhead City.
“Growing up in Bullhead City, I learned how to deal with extreme heat and to always do my best in any task or job I am doing,” Garringer said.
NETC educates and trains those who serve, providing the tools and opportunities which enable life-long learning, professional and personal growth and development, ensuring fleet readiness and mission accomplishment.
NETC is made up of six commands that provide a continuum of professional education and training in support of surface Navy requirements that prepare enlisted sailors and officers to serve at sea, providing apprentice and specialized skills training to 7,500 sailors a year.
A key element of the Navy the nation needs is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation, and its prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70% of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80% of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90% of all global trade by volume travels by sea.
Garringer plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of national defense strategy.
“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”
Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Garringer, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Garringer said he is honored to carry on the family tradition.
“Both my grandparents served in the Navy during World War II and my grandmother was among the first women to serve in the Navy,” Garringer said. “Sadly, I never met my grandfather and my grandma died when I was 5, so being in the Navy kind of makes me feel closer to them.”
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Garringer and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.
“Serving in the Navy means everything to me,” Garringer said. “Getting the chance to fight in the greatest Navy ever is an amazing feeling.”
