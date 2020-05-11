KINGMAN — The theft of a Mohave County Sheriff’s office Humvee led to a wild chase and an officer-involved shooting in Kingman late Sunday.
No injuries were reported and the Bullhead City Police Department is conducting an independent investigation, which is customary in officer-involved shootings.
Bullhead City Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said investigation determined that Michael Joseph Lapeer, 26, of Kingman, stole the heavy-duty vehicle from a secured, fenced yard in the 3600 block of Andy Devine Avenue.
“While trespassing on the property, he (Lapeer) was able to get the inactive Humvee to start,” Fromelt said. “He rammed the stolen Humvee into the locked chain link gate to exit the yard.”
Fromelt said it was about 11 p.m. when it was reported that a Humvee had struck a vehicle and failed to stop in the area of Andy Devine Avenue and Armour Avenue. She said responding Kingman police officers tried to stop the Humvee but that Lapeer ignored directives to do so.
Fromelt said the Humvee stalled in the 3100 block of Armour Avenue before its driver refused multiple officer commands to exit the big rig.
“Lapeer was able to start the Humvee again and reportedly rammed two Kingman patrol cars,” Fromelt said. “Shots were fired and the suspect was apprehended.”
Fromelt said Lapeer was unarmed and that no one was wounded or injured. He was booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault, burglary, criminal damage and theft.
The three Kingman police officers involved in the incident were placed on paid administrative leave, standard procedure during investigations of officer-involved shootings.
