LAUGHLIN — A man about to be released from police custody reportedly picked a fight with two officers at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Laughlin Substation on Thursday night.
According to Metro reports, the man had been brought to Metro’s substation on Laughlin Civic Drive on an unspecified charge by Fort Mojave Tribal Police.
As he was being released, he caused a ruckus, according to Lt. Jeff Hewes, commander of the Laughlin Substation.
Dispatch called for support from the Bullhead City Police Department, which responded with three officers. By the time the Bullhead City officers had arrived, the situation had been resolved.
The man, who was not identified by Metro, was booked on suspicion of battery on a law enforcement officer, Hewes said.
