BULLHEAD CITY — “Every day I get to witness the great work done by this police department,” Bullhead City Police Chief Brian Williamson told employees and volunteers Wednesday during the department’s annual awards program.
Cpl. Brian Morin and Senior Emergency Services Dispatcher Karen Clark were honored for efforts that caused their peers to name them as the Bullhead City Police Officer and Police Employee of the Year.
Morin has been with the department since 2001 and was promoted to the rank of corporal in 2017.
“Cpl. Morin is a well-respected member of the department. His personnel file is filled with accolades from citizens for his compassion, professionalism and kindness,” Williamson said.
Morin also is an instructor at the Western Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy, a field training officer and a mentor for new police officers. He is community-minded and has been involved with the Shop With A Cop and Fraternal Order of Police Santa Sleigh.
Clark’s roots with the department go back to 1994. She was there for about 17 years. She returned in 2013 and was promoted to her current position in 2016. She is a dispatch shift supervisor as well as communications training officer coordinator for the department.
She also oversees the training program for the Bureau of 911 Communications and is the lead communications specialist for the Tactical Response Unit.
“Karen’s work ethic, professionalism and job knowledge are just a few of the reasons she was selected by her peers for this award,” Williamson said. “It takes a special person to be a successful dispatcher and you are certainly the best of the best!”
Sgt. Bradley Holdway also was nominated for Officer of the Year while civilian investigator Jerry Hadji was nominated for Employee of the Year. They will receive letters of commendation from Williamson.
There were other letters of commendation for officers Thomas Ferris, Trent Peterson, Noah Carter and Alexander Montez. Officer Jason Biggers received two such letters this year.
Several unit citations were awarded for efforts by all involved in several incidents over the past year. As the citations were handed to the recipients and each received personal congratulations from Williamson, department commanders and dignitaries, the waiting line sometimes stretched around a corner of the room. Not only sworn personnel are involved in such situations; others at the department are integral to each initial response and subsequent investigations, Williamson pointed out.
One such unit was singled out for responding to a plane crash off of the Bullhead Parkway. The overall handling of another incident, an active shooter incident in the parking lot of Lowe’s, also merited recognition. Locating a suspect who threw rocks through windows and committed retail thefts that resulted in a store employee being injured also was cited as an example of departmental teamwork.
Officers who tended to the passenger of the crashed plane until further help arrived also were recognized. The plane crashed nearly a mile from the parkway, which added to the pressure of helping the injured woman inside.
Other extraordinary efforts by personnel at incidents included providing aid until medical help arrived to a suspect who went into apparent cardiac arrest and, in another instance, aiding a person who attempted suicide.
Moises Aguilar was named as the recipient of the Citizens Medal of Valor. He was with his cousin enjoying some free time at the Colorado River. A boat smashed into the rocks near where the two men were. Aguilar pulled an injured occupant from the boat and provided aid. He also assisted his cousin, who also was injured, until medical help arrived. He provided video to the department to help with the accident investigation, Williamson said.
Years-of-service awards were among other outstanding achievements recognized. So were members of the all-volunteer police auxiliary.
The awards are based on peer committee determinations.
“Today’s a special day for all of you,” Williamson told the award winners and nominees.
He encouraged the employees and volunteers to spend a moment relaxing and thinking about their accomplishments before going back to work.
