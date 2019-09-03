BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Police Department has issued a notice to the public of two Level 2 sex offenders in the city.
Neither are wanted by police at this time. Public notifications are not intended to increase fear; instead the police department believes that an informed community is a safer community, said Emily Formelt, BHCPD public information officer.
The department recently sent flyers to residents who live close to where the following sex offenders reside.
The department also noted that it will not tolerate people who use the information “to threaten, intimidate or harass offenders,” Fromelt noted.
The two offenders:
• Khari Sanyika Buckley, 23, an African American who lives near Riverview Drive and Highway. The notification listed Buckley as a transient.
Buckley was convicted in 2018 of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15 in Mohave County.
• Ethan Ray Kabat, 23, an African American who lives in the 500 block of Stahlman Drive.
Kabat was convicted in 2015 of two counts of molestation of a child, a dangerous crime against children in the second degree, in Mohave County.
Search for sex offenders classified at Levels 2 and 3 by zip code, address or by name at http://www.communitynotification.com/cap_main.php?office=55590.
Enter any address of interest. See a map and listing of offenders within an adjustable radius of that address. People may register at the address they seek to be continuously monitored and receive an email alert if an offender or predator should move near their registered address.
Usually, citizens will register their homes, work addresses, parks, playgrounds, bus stops or other addresses of interest to them.
People also may confidentially register to be notified if a specific offender, whom they wish to track, moves from their present address.
Register as many addresses as you like, at no cost, Fromelt said.
