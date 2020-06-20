BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City residents now can text-to-911 during an emergency.
The Bullhead City Police Department recently activated texting service to its 911 answering system, allowing residents in need of emergency services to text when calling is not an option.
While speaking directly to an emergency services dispatcher is the best and fastest way to get help or to report a crime in progress, the text-to-911 option is designed to benefit the hearing or speech impaired. It is also an excellent resource for people who are in a situation where speaking on the phone could put them in further danger.
“The Bullhead City Police Department is excited to offer this life-saving service to our residents,” said Police Chief Brian Williamson. “We want to remind you to please call 911 when possible, rather than text, as calling allows dispatchers to gather critical information faster than texting.”
To send a text to 911 from your cell phone go to “New Message”, and enter “911” in the “To:” field. Any text message should be brief and contain the type of help needed and the address of the emergency. Push the “Send” button.
Stay with your phone and be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the emergency services dispatcher.
When texting to 911, please use plain English, as emojis may be blocked and short abbreviations are not always universally understood. Photos and videos cannot be received.
Do not send the 911 message to anyone other than 911. The text will not work as a group text.
Text-to-911 will not work on “roaming.” A text or data plan is required to utilize the system.
Residents are reminded not to text while driving.
