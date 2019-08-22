BULLHEAD CITY — The Cost-of-Living Index Annual Average Data report for the second quarter of 2019 was just released and Bullhead City is again named as the most affordable city in Arizona as well as one of the most affordable cities in the United States, according to a release from the city.
A city’s composite index is made up of six components: Grocery items, housing, utilities, transportation, health care, and miscellaneous goods and services.
Bullhead City’s overall composite index is 91.1%. The breakdown of the six components for the city during this reporting period is 89.3% for housing costs, 85.7% for utilities costs, 96.9% for transportation costs, 91.6% for healthcare, 98.4% for grocery items and 89.5% for miscellaneous goods and services.
“Bullhead City residents enjoy this affordable lifestyle thanks to our businesses, home builders, and industries that work to keep costs in check,” said City Manager Toby Cotter. “This low cost of living will continue to attract residents to Bullhead City.”
When compared to the other Arizona cities that participated, Bullhead City is the lowest in utilities and transportation, second for miscellaneous goods and services and third for healthcare.
The report measures changes in how local prices compared to prices in other areas from period to period, not local price changes from period to period, It represents the average prices submitted by the participating 255 urban areas nationwide.
“The city’s low cost of living continues to drive the economy, which is very attractive to new businesses looking at opening a new location away from higher costs areas such as southern California’s Orange County at 148.6% and Los Angeles-Long Beach at 146.8%,” the release also noted.
The other seven Arizona cities that participated this quarter and their overall composite scores are: Flagstaff 114.9%, Lake Havasu City 106.3%, Phoenix 99.1%, Surprise 91.5%, Prescott-Prescott Valley 105.9%, Tucson 97.4% and City of Yuma 94.7%.
