KINGMAN — A March trial date was set Monday for a Bullhead City councilwoman accused of theft.
Bullhead City Vice Mayor Annette Gail Wegmann, 56, is charged with felony theft. She previously was released from custody on her own recognizance.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle set Wegmann’s trial to start March 2 with a pre-trial hearing set for Feb. 5. Both attorneys agreed the trial would last four days.
Because of a potential conflict of interest, Lake Havasu City police investigated a theft claim June 24 by the owner of a Bullhead City property management firm. One of the firm’s clients tried to locate contents of his condo on Moser Avenue.
An employee of the management firm told the owner that some of the missing furniture could be seen inside Wegmann’s home in the background of pictures she posted on social media.
One of the witnesses told police that Wegmann instructed him to clear out the condo, that she was going to keep some of the furnishings, that she was going to give some to her son and that he could have the contents of one of the condo’s bedrooms.
Wegmann claimed she had the owner’s permission to remove the furniture, which the alleged victim disputed. The property management firm’s owner said that Wegmann was given authorization through an exchange of emails to remove the furniture but no communications could be found.
Wegmann joined the city council in 2016, filling the last two years of a term vacated by the death of Mickey McClure. She won re-election in 2018. She previously said she is innocent and would not step down from the council.
