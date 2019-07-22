BULLHEAD CITY — A woman was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault pertaining to domestic violence after a stabbing early Sunday. The victim is expected to recover.
Police said Theresa Ann Sloan, 28, stabbed a man, her roommate, multiple times in the back with a knife. The episode was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
The man ran inside the Circle K in 1000 block of Highway 95, screaming that he had been stabbed by his roommate.
Paramedics arrived and took him to Western Arrizona Regional Medical Center. Police said he later was flown to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.
Detectives attempted to interview Sloan but were unable to figure out why the stabbing occurred, noting that drug usage and/or mental stability resulted in their interview being limited.
She was taken to Mohave County Jail.
