KINGMAN — A Bullhead City woman caught hocking stolen jewelry and possessing methamphetamine entered a plea agreement Tuesday that could bring her time in the Arizona Department of Corrections.
Terms of the deal for Amber Wilkinson, 37, afford Court Commissioner Billy Sipe the flexibility to place her on probation or impose up to 18 months in prison.
The agreement dismisses charges of possession of dangerous drugs and narcotic drugs, two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia and three counts of trafficking in stolen property.
Wilkinson pleaded guilty to a single count of trafficking in stolen property for receiving more than $900 when she sold jewelry at a Kingman pawn shop on May 15. Prosecutor Rod Albright said Wilkinson was one of a number of individuals who ended up selling a portion of $100,000 worth of jewelry stolen during a residential burglary in Chloride.
Wilkinson also pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She admitted possessing almost 1.5 grams of methamphetamine during an April 27 traffic stop in Golden Valley.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 18.
