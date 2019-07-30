BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City woman has written a book that tells numerous stories about dogs that have improved — sometimes profoundly — the lives of their owners.
“Oh My Dog!” author Barbara Berlier said she has loved animals all her life. She was a staff writer for Prescott Dog magazine until her retirement.
Berlier said the book is an anthology. She didn’t write every story but penned many of them. She described her overall reaction to these stories: Astonishing.
“For people to say dogs are like us is an insult,” she said. “They are better. Much better. Even abused dogs have a heart filled with love.”
She highlighted some of the stories included in the book that touched her.
One was about the struggles of Dane Hays, who spent 20 years serving in the Army — including Special Operations — after a vicious attack outside an Army recruitment office.
The beating was so bad that he was declared dead twice by first responders and doctors. Recovery was extremely long and painful. He pushed himself to begin healing his body and mind. Volunteering was part of his attempt to return to society.
Subsequent health problems were exacerbated by the beating, but Hays ultimately was able to continue recovering.
Two devoted dogs helped him over the years. Buzz was trained as a service dog. The other, named Pooh, had been left with some physical problems because of neglect but loved being around him and people in general.
“I don’t believe I would have survived if it had not been for the canine companions Buzz and Pooh,” he wrote in a letter providing an update.
Hays also became an author and writer.
Another story is about a therapy dog named Jordon. She was paired with Billie Carlson, a retired nurse.
Jordon was well-trained as a therapy dog. She visited many people who needed comforting. Many of the people buoyed by her were ill or aged. Some were incarcerated.
Jordon was requested to train to work as a reading dog. That job is to listen to children read and provide them with non-judgmental encouragement as they read aloud.
In an update letter about Jordon, Carlson wrote that the dog’s death was “a very big loss for many people, she had more friends than the rest of us.”
“These people opened their homes, their hearts,” Berlier said of the people who provided their dog stories. “A few times I cried with them.”
Berlier also wrote about her own dog, Sarah. Writing other dog stories caused her to think about Sarah and their loving relationship, she said.
In January 1994, Sarah started digging in the house. Berlier assumed it was a new behavior.
However, it was a warning. The Northridge earthquake ultimately destroyed the apartment where Berlier, her husband, Paul Berlier, and Sarah lived.
All family members — including Sarah — were safe. However, the couple lost most of their belongings.
Sarah never left Berlier’s side as the ground shook. While Berlier screamed, Sarah licked her face.
“Sarah knew an earthquake was coming,” she said. “My husband told me later that Sarah wouldn’t leave my side.”
The relationships between humans and their dogs can be wondrous and fulfilling, but short. Dogs usually get about a decade of life. Some more, some less.
And the loss of a dog that was like a family member can cause people grief.
There are references and expressed hopes in the book that these extraordinary dogs — including Sarah — will one day reunite with their owners in a heaven-adjacent location named “Rainbow Bridge.”
The other-worldly location is the subject of several poems and was created to comfort those who have lost beloved pets. It’s a place where those animals go after death. They are restored to their prime conditions in life to run and play until their owner dies and joins them.
Together, they enter heaven.
Berlier will be signing copies of her book on Sunday during Saving Animals in Need Together’s Bowling for Pets fundraiser. The event will begin at noon in the bowling center at Riverside Resort, Hotel & Casino in Laughlin. Fifty percent of book sales will benefit SAINT’s programs.
“Oh My Dog” also is available through Amazon.
