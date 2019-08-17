KINGMAN — A Bullhead City woman was released from the Mohave County jail following imposition of sentence for an impaired driving incident that included a crash and a scuffle with police officers.
Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert imposed an 83-day jail sentence for Cali Samson, 21, and credited her for the same number of days spent in custody.
Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Samson was 20 years old when she illegally drank alcohol and drove while impaired on May 21. The car she was operating struck another vehicle and a building in the 1900 block of Highway 95. Fromelt said another friend picked up Samson and her passenger at the accident scene before the Chevy Tahoe they fled in was stopped by police on Ramar Road.
Fromelt said two officers suffered minor injuries when a combative and uncooperative Samson struck and scratched them. Samson pleaded guilty last month to driving under the influence of alcohol, criminal damage and two aggravated assault charges.
Lambert could have imposed up to four months jail time, but decided the 83 days already served was sufficient. Samson was placed on probation for three years and ordered to pay more than $20,000 in restitution for damage to the other vehicle and the building.
