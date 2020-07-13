KINGMAN — A Bullhead City woman was sentenced Monday to more than four decades in prison for her part in a 2018 double-murder.
Lamya Lynn Bencheqroun, 29, pleaded guilty in February to first-degree murder and kidnapping. She was charged along with four others in the January 2018 kidnapping, torture and murders of Bullhead City residents Mona Carter, 51, and Daryl Ward, 22.
Bencheqroun’s attorney, Sandra Carr, who said that childhood matters, spoke of her client’s abuse that didn’t end until she was incarcerated. Carr also said Bencheqroun has done better once she got away from her mother, codefendant Robin Denise Reid.
Carr also put most of the blame on another codefendant, Francisco Javier Romero Jr., who brought Ward to the house with a gun, had a criminal history and was a major drug supplier. Carr also cited her client’s family support, including her grandfather and her child.
Chief Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppmann said that Bencheqroun was the one who shot Ward and it isn’t known whether Romero or Bencheqroun shot Carter. The prosecutor asked for consecutive sentences since there were two victims and two crimes.
Family members of Carter and Ward also spoke in court, telling the judge how painfully devastated their families have been with the loss of the victims. All asked for the harshest sentence possible. Ward’s brother countered Bencheqroun’s excuse of drug abuse by saying he had never touched drugs despite the presence of drugs in his life.
Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho sentenced Bencheqroun to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years for the murder charge.
Camacho also found aggravating factors in both charges including the presence of accomplices, the emotional harm to the victims’ families and that the crimes were cruel and heinous. Camacho also noted that all five defendants blamed each other.
Camacho sentenced Bencheqroun to 18 years in prison for the kidnapping charge, which will run consecutively to the life sentence for the murder charge because there were two victims. Bencheqroun will receive more than two years credit for time already served in jail.
Reid, 51, recently pleaded no contest to two counts of kidnapping. Murder charges were dropped under her plea agreement. She will be sentenced to up to four years in prison for one of the kidnapping charges and supervised probation for five years for the other kidnapping charge. She is expected to be sentenced Wednesday.
Romero, Lucas Wayne Shankles and Jose Eduardo Vizcara previously took plea deals. Romero was sentenced to life in prison, Vizcara was sentenced to 24 years in prison and Shankles was sentenced to 121/2 years in prison.
On Jan. 10, 2018, the five defendants stripped, duct taped and tortured Ward and Carter at a Bullhead City house. The suspects believed Carter was a snitch and that Ward had stolen drugs.
Bencheqroun, Romero and Vizcara drove the victims at gunpoint in an SUV into the desert off El Rodeo Road in Fort Mohave. Bencheqroun shot Ward, who tried to escape from the SUV only to be shot again. Either Bencheqroun or Romero shot Carter, according to testimony and court documents.
