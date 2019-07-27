BULLHEAD CITY — Summer’s high temperatures have helped make the Arizona Lottery a hot destination.
Magda Cruz Avitia, of Bullhead City, recently won $114,000 in the second-chance prize drawing, taking advantage of the 114-degree high for the week, in the lottery’s “Beat the Heat Giveaway.”
Under game rules, the winner earns $1,000 multiplied by the high temperature for the week. The first winner in July was Kimberly English, of Tucson, who won a prize of $110,000 thanks to a 110-degree day.
With more hot weather in July, two more winners will get to heat up their bank accounts.
The Arizona Lottery has a number of heat-themed Scratchers and Fast Play tickets, ranging in price from $1 to $10, that give players a chance to win up to $100,000. Lottery players can enter their eligible non-winning tickets into the Beat the Heat Giveaway at AZPlayersClub.com or by scanning the tickets using the Arizona Lottery Players Club mobile app for a chance to win — actually, a second chance to win. A $1 ticket earns one entry in the promotion, a $2 ticket earns two entries, $5 tickets earn five entries and $10 tickets earn 10 entries.
“Our Beat the Heat Giveaway is a fun and exciting way for our players to find the silver lining in Arizona’s triple-digit summer temperatures,” said Gregg Edgar, executive director of the Arizona Lottery. “The Arizona Lottery is always looking for new ways to enhance our players’ experience with our games and Beat the Heat is giving them another reason to watch the weather report. With weekly second chance prizes of up to $1,000 times the recorded high temperature each week of the promotion, it makes you glad we did not adopt the metric system.”
Cruz Avitia is the second big Bullhead City winner and the third in Mohave County this summer. In early June, someone — the identity still hasn’t been made public — purchased a winning $1 million ticket in the multi-state Mega Millions game at the Circle K store in Old Bullhead. And in late June, a $150,000 winner was produced in the Powerball game on a ticket sold at the Gas N Grub Dairy N Sub in Kingman.
Arizona Lottery players can purchase Scratchers and Fast Play tickets that are eligible for the Beat the Heat Giveaway, as well as all other Arizona Lottery products, at all 3,000-plus Arizona Lottery retail locations.
For more information go to ArizonaLottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.