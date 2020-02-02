BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead Area and Laughlin chambers of commerce held a joint mixer Thursday at TTR Motorsports in Bullhead City.
The two chambers frequently work together to recognize and celebrate business successes on both sides of the Colorado River.
Thursday’s outing brought together members of the two chambers only two days after the announcement of John Pynakker’s resignation as president and CEO of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce.
The mixer’s location was to honor Brea and Trevor Chiodini, who own TTR Motorsports in Bullhead City and Rocky River Adventures of Laughlin.
Plenty of good news — TTR’s expansion of both its products and services and Rocky River Adventures’ planned construction of a new 90-foot boat to replace the Celebration as its dinner cruise ship — was worthy of acknowledgement from the local business community.
Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady and Mohave County Sup. Hildy Angius both were on hand to offer words of thanks and encouragement to the Chiodinis on their expanded business operations. They were joined by dozens of people from both sides of the river.
“It’s amazing what you can accomplish when everybody comes together for an event from both sides of the river,” said Laughlin Chamber President and CEO Jackie Mazzeo.
The next big mixer will be this Thursday at Findlay Motors, 2565 Laughlin View Drive in Bullhead City. The mixer will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Arizona time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.