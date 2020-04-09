KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for trying to attack a church employee with a knife.
Jade Erin Virgin, 27, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct with a weapon in a 2020 case. He also had been charged with aggravated assault.
Virgin also admitted to violating his probation in two 2019 cases. In those cases, he was sentenced to probation last April after pleading guilty to attempted aggravated domestic violence in each case.
Virgin was arrested on Christmas Eve near the Set Free Christian Ministry housing in the 2400 block of Decker Drive. An employee responsible for the kitchen and cafeteria went to lock up for the night when he found Virgin in the kitchen, Deputy Mohave County Attorney Rod Albright said.
The victim told Virgin it was time to go to bed and that the kitchen was closing. Virgin became angry and started screaming, then pulled out a pocket knife and started attacking the victim. The victim put a wooden plank over the screen door to lock the door.
Virgin punched and stabbed through the screen door hitting the wooden plank as the victim held it. Virgin fled the building after the victim said he was calling police. Virgin was quickly arrested.
Per the plea agreement, Superior Court Commissioner Billy Sipe Jr. sentenced Virgin to two years in prison for the three cases.
Virgin was sentenced to two years in prison in September 2014 after violating his probation in 2012 and 2013 criminal cases. He had pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing in a 2012 case and unlawful imprisonment and theft in a 2013 case.
