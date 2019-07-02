KINGMAN — A four-year prison term was ordered Tuesday for a Bullhead City man accused of pummeling and robbing a suspected snitch, and of possessing more than a usable amount of heroin.
The punishment was stipulated in a plea agreement entered for Jonathan Chades, 30. Chades previously pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of narcotic drugs for sale.
Mohave County Deputy Attorney Greg McPhillips said Chades and two co-defendants confronted a man they believed was working with law enforcement as an informant last Dec. 6. He said Chades punched and kicked the man during the encounter in the 700 block of Hancock Road before he fled with the victim’s shoes, phone, watch and wallet.
“This is a brutal beating,” said Judge Billy Sipe. “This is a savage beating that the victim took from the defendant and co-defendants.”
The victim reportedly required a number of stitches to close a gash over an eyebrow.
McPhillips said Chades possessed more than 6 grams of heroin when he was arrested several hours after the assault and robbery.
Defense attorney Adam Cirzan said Chades suffers from mental health issues, including manic depression and bi-polar disorder, and that he has been a drug addict since the age of 21.
Sipe said he thought the plea deal was too lenient. He approved it anyway, saying rejection would result in the case being transferred to another judge who likely would sign off on it anyway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.