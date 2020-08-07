KINGMAN — Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley told the board of supervisors Thursday that she is hopeful that Mohave County’s coronavirus curve might be flattening.
“We’re seeing a slowing in our cases as you’ve notice in the last few days. Our case counts have been lower than we’ve had in previous weeks,” Burley said. “We’re cautiously optimistic that the steps that have been taken by communities to address community spread are showing some signs of progress and positive results. Hopefully, we will continue to see that trend continue on into the near future and distant future as well.”
Those comments came on a day when the health department reported a total of 79 new cases — and five deaths — over the last two days. Wednesday’s report, which included 49 new cases and one death, was not immediately available Wednesday night because of an outage of a state system used to process COVID-19 information. Thursday’s report, which came several hours after the board of supervisors meeting, included 30 new cases and four deaths.
Burley spent considerable time during the meeting proposing a new plan for reporting COVID-19 information. She said she wants the county to streamline the process and move away from its current model of three reports to the supervisors each day.
Burley proposed adopting a new approach beginning Monday where the board would receive a single report each day at about 11 a.m. Additional detail and data would be featured on a new webpage that is under development and press releases issued each afternoon would instead go out in the morning following the report to the board.
Communications Director Roger Galloway and Sup. Buster Johnson said they favored the end-of-day approach that has been used since the county began frequent COVID-19 reporting. Both said they think the public and press are better served with more timely information.
Burley said next-morning delivery would improve the accuracy of the data because there would be more time to correct duplicate case counts and service territory errors.
Johnson’s motion rejecting Burley’s plan in favor of maintaining the status quo did not draw a second. The board adjourned the meeting without making another motion regarding Burley’s plan.
Contacted after the meeting, Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin confirmed that the current report and press release practice will remain in
place until there’s board action, possibly as early as next week.
The five deaths over the last two days included three in the Bullhead City service area — one in the 50-59 age group, one in the 60-69 age group and one in the 80-89 age group. All three were previously reported positive cases.
The other deaths were of a person 50-59 in the Lake Havasu City service area and a person 80-89 in the Kingman service area.
There have been 3,137 confirmed positive cases in Mohave County and 155 deaths caused by the coronavirus, according to the health department.
Wednesday’s update — which the county released Thursday morning — included 28 new cases from the Bullhead City service area, 15 from Lake Havasu City, six from Kingman and one from North County.
Thursday evening’s updated included 16 more in the Bullhead City area, eight in the Lake Havasu City area and three each in the Kingman and North County areas.
Bullhead City’s new confirmed cases are one age 10 or younger, eight in the 11-19 age group, seven 20-29, five 30-39, five 40-49, six 50-59, seven 60-69 and four 70-79 and one 90 or older. Two cases are recovering at home and have been linked to a previous case. The others remain under investigation, the health department said.
The 22 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area reported over the last two days include 21 under investigation and one, of a person 90 or older, who is recovering at home and has been linked to a previous case. The other cases are five in the 11-19 age group, six 20-29, two 30-39, three 40-49, three 50-59, one 60-69 and one 80-89.
New Kingman cases are one 11-19, one 40-49, two 50-59, three 60-69 and two 70-79. Two cases have been linked to a previously reported case; the others remain under investigation.
North County’s new cases are one 11-19 person, one 40-49 and one 50-59. All three are under investigation.
The county’s 3,137 cases include 1,453 in the Bullhead City service area, where there have been 69 deaths; 987 in the Lake Havasu City service area, where there have been 31 deaths; 616 in the Kingman service area, including 55 deaths; 68 cases in North County, where there have been no deaths; and 13 cases assigned to the county but not to a particular service area because the address has not been reported.
