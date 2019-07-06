GOLDEN VALLEY — Golden Valley Fire District officials have announced that a burn ban is in effect for the entire valley.
Fire Marshal David Martin said late last month that the restrictions have become necessary due to increased fire danger and are being implemented to prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public health and safety.
Contributing factors to the ban are weather related: high temperatures, low humidity and possible high winds; as well as the conditions of desert landcapes district-wide including dry brush and grasses.
The fire restrictions announced by GVFD include a ban on building, maintaining or using a fire/campfire. However, UL-approved petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns or heating devices are exempt from these restrictions.
According to Martin, no burn permits will be issued and no warming/camp fires allowed during the fire restrictions.
The ban is in addition to fire restrictions implemented last month on Bureau of Land Management land within the Colorado River District.
The ban applies to most federally managed land in western Arizona — Mohave, La Paz and Yuma counties — as well as a small portion of southeastern California.
Under the BLM ban, the following forms of burning are prohibited:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove other than in a developed campsite or picnic area where agency-built campfire rings and grills are provided.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in a developed recreation site at least six feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
- Welding or the use of any torch, metal cutting or grinding implement.
- Fireworks, exploding targets and incendiary devices; these items are prohibited year-round on BLM land.
Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, grills or lanterns that include shut-off valves are permitted when used in an area of at least six feet or more clear from flammable material such as grass and brush.
Any person who knowingly and willfully violates the regulations shall, upon conviction, be subject to a fine of not more than $1,000 or imprisonment of not more than 12 months, or both. In addition, such persons will be liable to the United States for damages through either an administrative process or in United States federal court.
