BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Fire Department instituted a Stage II emergency burn ban within city limits. It went into effect on Wednesday.
This decision is based upon current fire weather conditions, which include extremely dry vegetation, heavy fuel loads, wind and extreme temperatures.
Between May 1 and May 26, BCFD crews have been dispatched to a total of 37 brush-vegetation fire service calls.
Mohave County implemented Stage II fire restrictions that began on May 12, banning all outdoor fires, campfires and permissible consumer fireworks on private and public lands in the unincorporated areas of the county.
The city’s ban will go on until conditions improve and the emergency determination is rescinded.
