BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City police on Monday identified the man killed Friday night when his motorcycle ran into the rear of a Jeep on Highway 95.
The motorcyclist was identified as Robert Morris Amado, 32, of San Bernardino, California.
According to reports at the scene and investigation following the accident, Amado was traveling south on Highway 95 near Retail Way, in the vicinity of the Bullhead City Walmart store, around 10:50 p.m. when he struck a Jeep. The motorcycle burst into flames.
Amado was pronounced dead at the scene by Bullhead City Fire Department personnel.
No additional information has been released.
