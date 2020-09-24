KINGMAN — After more than four years, a California man charged with the 2016 fatal boating crash on the Colorado River in Bullhead City pleaded guilty Wednesday.
Kevin Lawrence Morgon, 47, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and aggravated assault. He had been charged with manslaughter, another count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor driving a watercraft while intoxicated.
Morgon is charged with driving a jet boat June 2016 with an inboard motor, which collided with a personal watercraft on the river at Davis Camp, killing 13-year-old Guadalupe Rodriguez and seriously injuring her sister and mother.
Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert said that for the more serious charge of aggravated assault, a defendant could be sentenced to two to eight years and nine months in prison if convicted.
Under the plea agreement, Morgon would either be sentenced to prison for up to three years and nine months for both charges or he could be sentenced to probation with possible additional jail time.
Lambert will sentence Morgon on Oct. 22. The judge will either accept or reject the plea agreement at Morgon’s sentencing.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Bob Moon said the now 12-year-old sister, her mother and father opposed the plea agreement.
On June 25, 2016, Morgon was driving his boat northbound when it collided with the watercraft driven by a San Bernardino woman. The collision killed Rodriguez and injured her then 8-year-old sister and her mother.
Rodriguez suffered head trauma and died after being taken to the Bullhead City hospital. Her sister and mother were taken to a Las Vegas hospital and treated for serious injuries including a collapsed lung and various fractures, police reported.
Morgon was arrested four months later for operating his boat while intoxicated. He was indicted on the charges in May 2017.
Morgon’s blood alcohol level was tested by the Department of Public Safety crime lab three hours after the crash at between 0.08% and 0.09%. The defendant reportedly had unopened beers in his boat, Moon said. The legal limit in Arizona to operate a car or boat is 0.08%.
So was he intoxicated at the time of the death? Charged or on bail when he was arrested for the dui? 4 years later? A plea bargain? Seems the Mohave DA can't make much of a court case, but sure does a lot of plea bargains.
