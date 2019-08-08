LAKE HAVASU CITY (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Arizona say the body of a California man has been recovered after he apparently drowned in Lake Havasu.
Witnesses said a man jumped off a 30-foot cliff about 1:15 p.m. Thursday, landed wrong in the water and didn’t resurface.
Divers recovered the body about three hours later.
Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was identified as 28-year-old Dane Jay Shields, of Havasu Lake, an unincorporated community in San Bernardino County, California, just across the Arizona border.
Sheriff’s officials say their investigation into the death is ongoing.
