LAKE HAVASU CITY — The search for a missing California teenager came to a tragic conclusion Saturday morning when his body was recovered by divers, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has reported.
Chance Huerta, 16, of Victorville, went missing Friday north of Lake Havasu after jumping off a cliff into the Colorado River, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said.
She said investigators determined that Huerta “attempted to do a flip off of a cliff and landed wrong.”
He came to the surface briefly, Mortensen said, before witnesses lost sight of him.
The MCSO’s Division of Boating Safety investigated, with assistance from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the Arizona Game and Fish Department, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Dive teams and side-scan sonar were used for underwater searches, while search-and-rescue units were activated for shoreline and aerial searches.
Huerta was found at about 9:15 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing, Mortensen said.
