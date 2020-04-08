SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California plans to spend nearly $1 billion to buy up to 200 million masks each month to boost its stockpile of protective gear during the coronavirus outbreak, an eye-popping figure meant to turn the state into a distributor of medical equipment for other Western states struggling with supply shortages.
Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement on Rachel Maddow's MSNBC show Tuesday night. On Wednesday, Newsom announced the state had its largest daily increase of COVID-19 deaths with 68.
"As a nation-state with a capacity to write a check for hundreds of millions — no, billions of dollars — we are in a position to do something bold and big that could be a catalyst to increase supply," Newsom said. "We want to be there for our fellow governors."
State officials have signed a contract with BYD North America to deliver the masks, chosen in part because it is a subsidiary of a company based in China, where most of the personal protective gear is made.
The order will include about 150 million N95 masks, which are tight-fitting and designed to protect against particles in the air. The other
50 million masks will be surgical masks, which are loose-fitting and protect against fluids.
Masks have been particularly hard to find in the U.S. and around the world. Most of them are made in China, which limited exports while the outbreak was ravaging that country, said Thomas Tighe, president and CEO of Direct Relief, a medical supply nonprofit that saw its own orders delayed during the pandemic.
"He will have pulled off something no one else in the world was able to pull off by arranging that contract," Tighe said.
California taxpayers will pay $495 million upfront for the masks. The state will pay more as other shipments arrive, with a total estimated payment of
$990 million, according to a letter the Newsom administration sent to the Legislature.
The money comes from a portion of the
$1 billion aid package the Legislature approved last month, plus another
$1.3 billion disaster response emergency fund that Newsom has the authority to spend.
